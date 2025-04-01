Splash-filled celebrations in April – Songkran and Wan Lai schedule in Pattaya and across Chonburi

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to host one of Thailand’s biggest Songkran celebrations, with an extended schedule of water fights, cultural events, and traditional ceremonies stretching across Chonburi province. Songkran, the Thai New Year festival, is renowned for its lively atmosphere, and Pattaya’s version is among the most anticipated in the country.







Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience! Here’s a breakdown of the Songkran and Wan Lai celebrations across the province:

April 6: Wan Lai Bo Win

April 13: Traditional Songkran in Mueang Chonburi

April 14: Wan Lai Phanat Nikhom

April 15: Wan Lai Phan Thong / Koh Pho

April 16-17: Wan Lai Bang Saen – One of the biggest and most vibrant celebrations

April 16: Wan Lai Wat Tham

April 17: Wan Lai Wat Suthawat (Soi Noen Plub Wan)

April 18: Wan Lai Bang Phra / Koh Si Chang

April 18: Wan Lai Naklua – Traditional water splashing with a local touch

April 18: Wan Lai Koh Larn – Songkran fun on the island paradise

April 19: Wan Lai Pattaya – The grandest water fight in the city!

April 20: Wan Lai Bang Saray / Ban Bueng

Visitors can expect streets filled with locals and tourists armed with water guns, splashing each other in good spirits. Apart from the water fights, there will be sand pagoda building, traditional merit-making ceremonies at temples, and cultural performances. Pattaya’s Walking Street and Beach Road will be key hotspots for Songkran revelers, with music, foam parties, and dance stages adding to the excitement.



Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19 is the highlight of the festivities, featuring a massive turnout of locals and tourists, concerts, and a night of non-stop celebrations. Additionally, those looking for a more traditional experience can head to Naklua or Koh Larn on April 18 for a mix of water fun and cultural activities.

As one of Thailand’s most famous Songkran destinations, Pattaya is expected to attract thousands of visitors. If you’re planning to join the festivities, prepare to get drenched, protect your electronics, and follow local safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe experience.

Get ready for an unforgettable Songkran 2025 in Pattaya – where the fun never stops, and the splashes keep coming!





































