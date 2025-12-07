Pattaya to close Chalerm Phrakiat Soi 2 for overnight road resurfacing on Dec 8–9

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have announced a temporary road closure on Chalerm Phrakiat Soi 2 as crews begin resurfacing the street with new asphalt on December 8 and 9. The work is part of Pattaya’s continuing effort to upgrade road quality and improve safety for motorists and residents.

The Pattaya City Administration has assigned Mongkol Construction Co., Ltd. to carry out the resurfacing project. Work will take place overnight to minimize traffic disruption, with closures scheduled from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM on both Monday, December 8, and Tuesday, December 9.







Officials explained that the asphalt paving process requires the area to be completely free of vehicles and obstructions. Residents are therefore asked to place a visible phone number on their parked cars so crews can contact them quickly if a vehicle needs to be moved. Homeowners are also urged to clear any items obstructing the roadway to ensure smooth and safe operation of machinery.

Pattaya City apologized for the temporary inconvenience and thanked the public for their cooperation. Authorities emphasized that the project aims to enhance road durability, improve traffic safety, and support a better quality of life for residents.













































