Security guard arrested for stealing over 120 steel pieces from factory in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Banglamung have arrested a 19-year-old security guard after CCTV footage revealed he had been stealing more than 120 steel components from the factory where he worked. The incident came to light on December 5, when officers received a report from the facility stating that a large quantity of metal parts had mysteriously disappeared. Investigators reviewed the factory’s security cameras and discovered that the thief was, in fact, one of the company’s own guards.







The suspect, identified as Phatchara, was tracked down and arrested inside the premises of a paper industry. Officers seized 121 boiler parts, a fertilizer sack, the uniform and trousers he wore during the theft, and a Honda Wave 110 motorcycle he used to transport the stolen materials.

Police have charged him with nighttime theft, theft in a dwelling, and using a vehicle to commit the offense. He has been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.



































