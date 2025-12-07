Pattaya officials clean up Jomtien Soi Kasetsin 3, residents urge action in other problem areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers, together with staff from the Environment Office, carried out a cleanup operation along Soi Kasetsin 3, a public area that has seen recurring waste problems. The team collected rubbish and cleared the space to keep the community clean, orderly, and pleasant. Authorities asked residents to help maintain cleanliness and use shared public areas responsibly for the benefit of everyone.

The operation drew several reactions from the public. Some urged officials to tackle other neglected spots, including the area behind Thepprasit Road and Rompho Market near the bungee jump, which they described as suffering from severe environmental damage and constant littering.







Others called for checks around the Grand Thepprasit intersection near Hanuman Curve, while some requested consistent enforcement to remove makeshift encampments that make the environment look untidy. Additional comments pointed to Pattaya Beach at night, where people sleeping along the shoreline between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. was described as an ongoing issue that affects the city’s image as a major tourist destination. Many agreed that regular inspections across all sois are needed to keep Pattaya looking clean and welcoming.









































