Pattaya temples making mystical face masks to ward off Covid-19

Nong Plalai monks are handing over face masks blessed to ward off the coronavirus.

Abbot Suntornrattanapirom of Khao Maikaew Temple said April 8 that he contracted with local tailors to make cloth face coverings with a mystical symbol on the front, an idea put forth by Pailom Temple in Nakhon Prathom. The anchor is a spiritual symbol to create positive energy, he said.







He said the fabric masks are less expensive and more plentiful than medical masks. They are being made with financial support from Chang Thai Thappraya Co., Worachot Chuensiri and Kanokwan Chantapak.

The fabric used to make the masks is muslin in three layers and can keep the wearer from spreading Covid-19 through sneezing or coughing when they are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. Its protection against contracting the virus from someone else, however, is limited.

He said local tailors are volunteering to make the masks and are producing 10-20 a day, which is less than demand. The anchor symbol is silk-screened on the fabric before it is sewn. The temple hopes to buy more fabric once its current supply runs out. In exchange for their work, they are provided free daily meals.

Other temples also making the mystical masks are Nopthongdee Sri Pruktaram in Pong, Nalikkawanaram in Takhiantia, and Wat Samukkeepracharam.





