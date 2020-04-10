Public Announcement

6 April 2020

The Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Temporary Ban on All International Flights to Thailand (No. 2)

In reference to the Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand Re: Temporary Ban on All International Flights to Thailand issued on 3 April 2020 for the prevention and control of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID – 19) Outbreak.

In order to maintain the continuity of the prevention and control measures, by virtue of Section 27 and 28 of the Air Navigation Act B.E. 2497, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand hereby issue the following orders:

All international passenger flights to Thailand will be banned from 6 April 2020 at 17.00 UTC to 18 April 2020 at 17.00 UTC. All flight permits granted to international passenger flights for such period will be canceled. The ban on 1. does not apply to the following:

(1) State or military aircraft

(2) Emergency landing

(3) Technical landing without disembarkation

(4) Humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights

(5) Repatriation flights

(6) Cargo flights

The passengers on board the aircraft leaving the airport of departure before the entry into force of the Notification will subject to 14-day quarantine under the contiguous disease law and the regulation under the Emergency Decree on State of Emergency B.E. 2548.

With immediate effects until further notice.

Issued on 6 April B.E. 2563 (2020)

Chula Sukmanop

Director General

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand

(Caat.or.th)












