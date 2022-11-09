Pattaya temple raises 2.5 million baht at start of Kathin Festival

Pattaya’s Nong Or Temple raised more than 2.5 million baht at its annual Kathin Festival.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led the large delegation of politicians, bureaucrats and community leaders at the kickoff of the Nov. 6 event.

Celebrated in Isan, Cambodia and Laos, the Thod Kathin Festival typically includes parades and offering ceremonies from the end of Buddhist Lent.







Thod Kathin sees Buddhists go to their local temple for prayers and paying respect to the sacred relicts. It also marks the start of a 30-day period of merit making which affords a special opportunity for prayers to Lord Buddha and for the presentation of gifts to the monks for preserving the faith. Principal among the offerings are new saffron-colored robes.

Led by benefactors Surapol and Bangon Kaewmanee and the Kaew Manee family, the temple added 2,536,784 baht to its coffers, with money to go toward building renovation and Buddhist programs.







About 1,000 people attended the start of the festival, with volunteers sponsoring 60 alms houses to give out free food to the public.

There also was a charity concert by independent artists, merit-making, donation of money and coffins and prayers chanting.































