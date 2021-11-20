Pattaya teen shot at, bludgeoned: “We didn’t do nothing”

A teenager was bludgeoned and nearly shot during a confrontation in East Pattaya.

Seksan Duankhao, 19, suffered a bloody head wound after being struck with a wooden club Nov. 18 on the railway-parallel road near Soi Nernplubwan.







Seksan said he and two friends had parked their motorbikes along the road and were hanging out when a car and motorbike carrying several youths fired a shotgun at the group.

The victims scattered, but before Seksan could get back to his bike, the car stopped and then culprits attacked him, clubbing him in the skull.



Seksan told police he and his buddies were totally innocent and had never had any problems with anyone and didn’t know who their attackers were.

Skeptical police are investigating.



























