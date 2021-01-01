Pattaya teen arrested for raping, pimping out 14-year-old ‘girlfriend’

A Pattaya teenager was charged with abusing, raping and prostituting a 14-year-old girl who she considered her “boyfriend”.









Nantakorn Janon, 19, was arrested at his Banglamung District home by Children and Women Protection Center and Anti-Human Trafficking police Dec. 31. He was charged with abduction and false imprisonment of a child under age 15, rape of a child under 15, coercion and aggravated assault.

The arrest came after the eighth-grade student at a Pattaya school posted photos on social media of injuries to her eye and back allegedly inflicted on her by Nantakorn on Dec. 10.

When police tracked her down, she told them how she and her “boyfriend” had sex, but that he also beat her and forced her to do paid online sex chat on his mobile phone. She said they spent the money on activities they did together.

The girl’s mother said she was unaware of the boyfriend, her daughter’s activities, or how she became injured.

Finally paying attention to her child, the mother now says she wants to press charges against Nantakorn.













