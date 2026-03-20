Pattaya targets high-risk areas with expanded CCTV surveillance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met with police officers and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on the afternoon of March 19 to discuss ways to advance the “Safe Communities, Bringing Our Children Home” initiative aimed at tackling drug problems in local neighborhoods.

The meeting brought together city executives and representatives from law enforcement to coordinate efforts to prevent and address drug-related issues in the area. The discussion was led by officers from the narcotics suppression division and focused on strengthening cooperation between local authorities, police, and community networks.

Several preventive measures were proposed, including installing additional CCTV cameras in high-risk areas, building stronger community networks, and encouraging greater public participation in monitoring neighborhoods. The goal is to enhance safety for residents and protect property while addressing the root causes of drug-related problems.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that public safety remains a top priority for Pattaya City. He also expressed concern about the impact of drugs on young people, noting that proactive action and cooperation from all sectors are essential to building safer communities and helping guide youth back toward positive paths in society.



































