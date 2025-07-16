Pattaya takes strong action against rowdy Kuwaiti motorcycle groups after months of tolerance

PATTAYA, Thailand – After months of public frustration and sleepless nights in Soi Yensabai, Pattaya police and local administrative officers have finally launched a coordinated operation to rein in rowdy foreign motorbike riders—many identified as Kuwaiti nationals—who have been disturbing peace with late-night revving and reckless driving.

At around 2:50 a.m. on July 15, officers from Pattaya Police Station, led by Pol. Capt. Chaowalit Suwanmanee, and security division head Nathaphop Yomjinda from the Banglamung District Office, set up a checkpoint inside the soi. The joint patrol seized 14 motorcycles, focusing on riders without valid licenses and bikes modified with illegal loud exhausts.







Local residents say they have endured nightly chaos from foreign riders—especially big bikes operated by Arab tourists—who race up and down the narrow lanes, revving engines and disrupting entire neighborhoods. One resident commented that it seems like the riders think the area is their playground, making noise all night and then scattering and returning as soon as police leave.

Even when checkpoints are established, some groups use messaging apps to warn each other, often abandoning their bikes temporarily and walking around until the coast is clear. Locals are calling for stronger and more permanent enforcement to restore peace to the community.

Frustrated citizens have expressed their concerns on social media, sharing their exasperation over the recurring problem and questioning why rental shops are allowed to hand out bikes without checking licenses. Many believe that if police are serious about addressing the issue, they should blacklist repeat offenders and hold rental businesses accountable. One resident shared that just recently, while sitting outside, riders were even seen driving on the sidewalk, with police merely driving past without taking action.

Some have suggested involving immigration authorities to use the Immigration Act to deport violators who threaten public order. Others have questioned whether motorcycle rental shops are being held responsible, particularly those modifying bikes or ignoring safety checks to maximize profits during tourist seasons.



Authorities have pledged stronger action, indicating plans for broader coordination with tourist police, immigration, and local licensing offices to ensure both renters and rental shops face consequences. This operation reflects growing public pressure for real solutions—not just nightly checkpoints that come and go.

“This isn’t about targeting foreigners—it’s about protecting the rights of local residents to sleep in peace,” said one officer. “And we’re not done yet.”



































