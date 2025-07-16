Pattaya lays large drainage pipes to ease flooding near railway road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is racing to complete a major drainage improvement project along the railway parallel road, aiming to connect a new large-diameter pipeline directly to the Huai Yai municipal canal. Once finished, the system is expected to significantly boost the city’s flood management capacity and reduce water retention times following heavy rains.







Each rainy season, Pattaya faces recurring flooding in various sois due to years of unplanned construction and inadequate drainage infrastructure. Blocked drains are also a persistent issue, worsening the situation during intense downpours. Despite progress, many low-lying areas still suffer from short-term but disruptive inundation when storms strike. However, officials say recent efforts have helped reduce flood duration, with water now receding faster than in past years.

The latest effort is part of City Hall’s ongoing battle to protect urban areas from seasonal deluges. Authorities are hopeful that, once this new pipeline is operational, stormwater will drain more efficiently—especially in the eastern parts of the city where runoff is more severe.



Residents are encouraged to report flooding, blocked drains, or urgent assistance needs during heavy rain directly to the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337, available 24 hours a day. Timely reports help municipal teams respond swiftly and coordinate with drainage crews to relieve affected zones.

City officials stress that while flood prevention remains a long-term challenge, they are committed to investing in infrastructure and responding promptly to protect lives, property, and tourism in the seaside city.



































