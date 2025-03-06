Pattaya takes action against cement trucks spilling materials on roads, ensures safety for everyone

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ensuring road safety in Pattaya is an ongoing challenge, especially with the growing number of vehicles and construction activities in the city. One particular issue that has drawn attention recently is the hazard caused by cement trucks dropping materials on the roads, posing a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians. The Pattaya City authorities are taking firm action to address this, as seen in a recent case involving a cement truck that spilled its load onto Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya.

To combat this, the city’s Traffic Police, along with the Public Health and Environmental Department, are actively enforcing regulations by inspecting the companies the trucks belong to and issuing fines to truck drivers responsible for these unacceptable activities. This effort is aimed at preventing further road damage and ensuring the safety of both the residents and visitors.







Public response has been overwhelmingly positive, with local residents expressing gratitude for the prompt action. Many have pointed out that similar incidents have occurred on other major roads, including North Pattaya Road, where debris and dust were scattered, causing problems for drivers. Some have even noted that the issue extends to South Pattaya, especially near the construction sites, emphasizing the need for consistent monitoring and enforcement.

As the city continues to grow and develop, road safety remains a priority for local authorities, and they are committed to ensuring that incidents like these are swiftly dealt with to maintain a safe environment for all road users.



































