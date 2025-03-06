Key challenges new Pattaya Police Chief faces in ensuring safety and tackling city issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Upon assuming his new role, Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, the newly appointed Pattaya City Police Chief, faces a number of pressing challenges that require immediate attention and strategic planning.

Traffic Congestion: Pattaya, known for its bustling tourism and rapidly growing population, faces significant traffic issues. Congestion during peak hours, particularly near popular tourist destinations, is a frequent complaint. The new police chief will need to find effective ways to manage traffic flow, enforce regulations, and ensure pedestrian safety, especially during events and peak tourist seasons.







Illegal Rental Cars: The rise of illegal car rentals, particularly those operating without proper documentation or insurance, is a growing concern. These unregulated services contribute to traffic accidents and pose safety risks. Pol. Col. Anek will need to strengthen enforcement of regulations, targeting illegal car rentals while ensuring that legitimate services are supported.

Drug Issues: Pattaya has long struggled with drug-related problems, from local trafficking to issues of recreational drug use, particularly in nightlife areas. Addressing this requires a multifaceted approach, involving intelligence gathering, targeted operations, and community engagement to combat the spread of illegal substances.





Beachside Gambling: Gambling along Pattaya’s famous beaches is another significant concern. Illegal activities such as gambling operations on the beach and in nearby areas have been ongoing issues for years. The new police chief must focus on cracking down on these activities, enforcing the law while ensuring the safety of locals and tourists.

Public Safety and Crime Prevention: With Pattaya being a popular tourist destination, ensuring the safety of both locals and visitors is paramount. The new police chief must address various crime concerns, from petty thefts to more serious offenses, and implement strategies to create a secure environment for all.







In addition to the previously mentioned challenges, Pol. Col. Anek as the newly appointed Pattaya City Police Chief, must also address the following pressing issues:

Illegal Street Vendors: Unregulated street vendors, particularly in areas like Jomtien Beach, contribute to traffic congestion and pose safety risks. Efforts to remove these vendors have led to confrontations, highlighting the need for effective enforcement strategies.

Police Accountability: Allegations of police misconduct, including extortion and assault, have raised concerns about law enforcement practices. Addressing these issues requires strict adherence to ethical standards and transparent investigations.

Underage Substance Use: There is a growing concern over the use of e-cigarettes among youth, as well as underage access to night venues. Implementing stricter regulations and vigilant enforcement is crucial to protect the younger population.

Tourist Safety: Incidents involving intoxicated tourists, such as altercations on Pattaya Beach, disturb public peace and pose safety risks. Enhancing patrols and establishing clear guidelines for alcohol consumption can help mitigate these issues.

Police Welfare: Ensuring the well-being and adequate staffing of police personnel is essential for effective law enforcement. Addressing manpower shortages and improving welfare benefits can enhance the quality of policing services.







Juvenile Crime: Addressing juvenile delinquency, particularly among youths involved in serious criminal activities, is a growing concern. Reevaluating the minimum age of criminal responsibility and implementing targeted interventions are necessary steps.

As he settles into his role, Pol. Col. Anek will need to collaborate closely with local government officials, businesses, and community members to effectively tackle these challenges. His leadership will be key in maintaining Pattaya’s reputation as a vibrant and safe city while addressing the pressing issues that continue to affect both locals and tourists.























