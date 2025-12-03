Pattaya takes a stand as sidewalks are for people not chairs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s ongoing campaign to reclaim public space is gaining attention, as authorities intensify efforts to remove chairs, tables, and other personal items that block sidewalks and roadside areas. Local residents and visitors alike have long been frustrated by the encroachment of private property onto public thoroughfares, limiting pedestrian access and contributing to disorder in the city’s bustling streets.

The initiative, part of Mayor’s continuous policy to maintain cleanliness and order, has sparked a visible crackdown across key areas of Pattaya. Residents have welcomed the effort, noting that blocked sidewalks not only inconvenience foot traffic but also pose safety risks, especially for the elderly, children, and those with disabilities.







While some business owners argue that roadside chairs and seating enhance the local vibe or attract customers, critics point out that personal convenience should not come at the expense of public access. “Public space is for everyone, not just for a few to claim,” said one local resident. “It’s about respect—respect for each other and for the city itself.”

Social media campaigns such as #WeCollectYourChair have encouraged compliance and public cooperation, emphasizing that the policy is not punitive but aims to foster a cleaner, safer, and more orderly Pattaya. Signs, reminders, and active enforcement by city officials signal that the city is serious about ensuring sidewalks remain free for pedestrians.

The challenge remains in balancing business interests with public rights, but Pattaya’s persistent focus on reclaiming space reflects a growing awareness that orderly streets and accessible sidewalks are not optional—they are essential to a livable, modern city.



































