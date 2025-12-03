Huge python washes up on Jomtien Beach, startles morning strollers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Morning walkers along Jomtien Beach Soi 7 were startled when a massive python washed ashore, stranded along the sand, December 2. The enormous snake drew attention from tourists and locals alike, who paused in shock and curiosity. Municipal officials quickly coordinated with Pattaya’s Environmental Office to safely remove the python and clean the area, restoring the beach for public use.







Residents and visitors shared a range of reactions online, reflecting both concern and amusement. Some speculated that the python had fled rising waters from Hat Yai, while others claimed to have spotted it the night before while squid fishing. “Hope it rests in peace, brother python,” one commenter wrote, while another simply remarked on its sheer size, exclaiming, “It’s huge!” Some noted the snake looked swollen, and others guessed it might have swum from nearby Koh Larn or was a frequent visitor hunting in the sea.







Others offered humorous takes, wondering if the python had come to watch the fireworks recently and then been forgotten, or if it was sunbathing on a rented sunbed. Some questioned how it ended up on the beach at all, with speculation ranging from it being an escaped freshwater pet to having emerged from the sea. A few joked about the snake being late, saying that had it appeared earlier, it might have caused chaos around the lottery, while others quipped it might have been bored of hunting mice and decided to try fish instead, or simply changing scenery and going on a little trip.

Despite the initial shock, no injuries were reported, and authorities emphasized that public safety had been ensured. The incident drew a mix of amazement, laughter, and curiosity, highlighting Pattaya’s unpredictable encounters with nature along its popular beaches.



































