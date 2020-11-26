Pattaya sunny throughout the week; good for family picnic and weekend fireworks

Pattaya is partly cloudy, hot and humid through Sunday. Only isolated light rain in parts of the East. 23-25 °C in the morning and at night, hits 33-34 °C in the afternoon. Strong winds of 15-35 km/hour at beaches.







Calm to moderate wave height of about 1-2 meters and 2 meters offshore. During 26 – 27 Nov, fair and further drop of about 1-3 °C during 28 Nov – 2 Dec. Smoky haze covering its town and extending to the bay.

The City hall is giving the public sets of the lengthy firework exhibitions on both days (Nov 27-28).

The show will highlight Thailand’s identity with songs familiar to Thais, who will make up the overwhelming percentage of the audience since Pattaya currently has only a handful of foreign tourists.

Each night will feature eight rounds of pyrotechnics starting at 9:30 p.m. and spread over two hours. Themes will run the gamut from rice farming to agriculture to natural wonders. The second night’s finale will aim to appear like angels dancing across the sky.

Tourists are expected to flock to both Pattaya and Jomtien beaches and the wide range of accommodations this weekend. Traffic congestion is inevitable on Sukhumvit highway and inner roads.

