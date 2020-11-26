Bangkok police speculate shooting at rally site linked to personal conflict

The shooting incident at the rally site outside the Siam Commercial Bank head office yesterday is initially believed to involve a personal conflict between protest guards, said Pol Maj Gen PiyaTawichai, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.







He said that two persons were injured and according to three witnesses and CCTV camera footage, the incident could be linked to volunteer guards from a Polytechnic College and Pathumthani Vocational Education College.

He conceded that he was concerned over carrying weapons into the rally site. The police will increase measures to prevent such an incident, he added.



Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha said the police would find out how the violence happened. The video clip, recorded by the media was good evidence to find the culprits.

Explosion and gunshot–like sounds were heard around 10 pm. after the rally ended. Two persons, including a suspect were injured and rushed to two separate hospitals.

Sombat Thongyoi, one of guard heads said after the loud bangs, a guard was shot in his abdomen and a device, looking like a pipe bomb was found there.

The forensic police later found bullets at the scene and a revolver, hidden under seat of a motorcycle, which likely belongs to one of the suspects. (TNA)











