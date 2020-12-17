Pattaya suburban community launches flea market to boost economy

Pong Municipality and the Treasury Department organized a community flea market to boost the Pattaya-area community’s economy.

The Dec. 16 “Thais Helping Thais” market at the Pong Municipality Dome saw local residents selling consumer products, agricultural goods, baskets, herbs, and ready-to-eat meals.







To facilitate the project, the Treasury Department allowed the local community to use government-owned land to stage the market, part of a government initiative to set up low-cost sales channels for low-income Thais.

Pong launched the project to help create jobs, generate income and spur opportunity for local merchants.

The Treasury Department’s role is to draft guidelines to sustainably propel and develop the local economy by improving people’s quality of life to solve poverty problems and help farmers, communities and the community market concept.









