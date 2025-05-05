Pattaya struggles to tame Jomtien Beach violations despite ongoing complaints from residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities are facing increasing criticism as violations along Jomtien Beach continue to spiral out of control, despite repeated complaints by long-term foreign residents living in nearby condominiums or visitors staying at hotels. These residents say they have endured months of sleepless nights and daily disturbances caused by loud music, firecrackers, street brawls, petty thefts, and unauthorized alcohol sales right on the beach.

One of the most persistent issues has been the illegal commercial activity taking place directly on public sand. Authorities recently conducted inspections targeting vendors illegally renting out chairs, tables, and sound systems—often operated well into the night. Some vendors have also been caught selling kratom-infused beverages, which are regulated under Thai law, as well as other substances that fall into a legal grey area.







Despite random crackdowns, enforcement efforts have done little to restore order. Unlicensed vendors often return within days of being removed, operating under the radar and capitalizing on the high foot traffic from tourists and locals. Some residents claim local officials turn a blind eye or are overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the problem.

The situation has put the city in a difficult position: balancing Pattaya’s image as a free-spirited, tourist-friendly destination with the need to enforce basic laws and ensure quality of life for local residents—many of whom are retirees or long-term foreign visitors seeking peace and safety.

Unless more consistent and transparent enforcement is carried out, residents fear the situation will further erode confidence in local governance and affect the area’s reputation as a viable long-stay destination.

































