First-ever ‘HHN Games’ foster sports skills and team spirit among children in care

PATTAYA, Thailand – The HHN Foundation for Thai Children held its inaugural HHN Games at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huai Yai. The event was presided over by Ms. Ratchada Chomchinda, Director of the HHN Foundation, alongside Deputy Director Mr. Siromet Akarapongpanich, staff, teachers, and children under the foundation’s care.

Four teams—Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue—competed in a variety of games aimed at promoting physical health, mental well-being, sportsmanship, and teamwork. The morning began with an opening ceremony, followed by cultural performances from students of the ASEAN Learning Center and CPDC children. Traditional games such as obstacle eating contests, sack races, and tug-of-war added excitement to the festivities.







During the lunch break, staff and children shared a meal together before the afternoon highlight: 7-a-side football matches. This team sport helped enhance both physical and social development by fostering communication, cooperation, and unity.

In the boys’ football category, the Red team took first place, followed by Blue, Green, and Yellow.

In the girls’ category, the Blue team claimed victory, with Red in second, Yellow third, and Green fourth.



The overall championship was awarded to the Red team, with Blue, Green, and Yellow finishing second through fourth respectively.

The event left lasting joy and cherished memories for both children and staff, reinforcing the foundation’s mission to provide holistic care and development opportunities for all youth under its guidance.







































