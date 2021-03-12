Pattaya struck by thunderstorm Friday evening causing power outage and severe flooding

One hour of heavy rainfall on Friday evening caused some areas in Pattaya to be submerged in floodwater creating difficulties for people going back home and inconvenienced tourists traveling here to enjoy the weekend.



The zone that was frequently affected was on Sukhumvit road in the south zone. Traffic was moving slowly through 50-cm high of rain water. Fortunately the flooding subsided in an hour.

Most areas in Pattaya were also struck by power outages for about 2 hours before electricty was restored.

Friday’s summer storms scattered mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter.







The weather forecast for March 12-18 is hot with haze during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gust. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 33-39°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Waves below 1 meter and about 1 meter in the area of the thunderstorms.

Pattaya remains hot with haze with some isolated rain.





















