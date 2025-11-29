Pattaya streets in chaos as Fireworks Festival kicks off

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s much-anticipated International Fireworks Festival has arrived, but visitors are facing a less magical reality: city streets are already clogged with vehicles, vendors, and festival traffic. With Beach Road set to close at 3 PM on both festival days, authorities are urging early departures and smart travel planning to avoid getting stuck.

Even during early arrivals, traffic snarls have begun to appear across key routes. Visitors shared their experiences online: “I came at 5 AM and it was completely clear,” one posted, while another noted, “Traffic is piling up everywhere, and sidewalks are nearly full with vendors reserving spots with clothes and goods.” Others worried about finding parking or navigating congested alleys: “Can anyone suggest a motorbike parking spot?” and “Traffic jams at every intersection, from the railway crossing to Soi 9.”







The chaos is compounded by opportunistic vendors trying to sell illegally during the festival. While city officers have moved to clear some areas, many pathways remain crowded, leaving limited space for festival-goers to enjoy the shows safely. Despite the frustration, many tourists are determined to experience the fireworks. One commenter said, “Don’t let the traffic ruin your magical time—plan ahead and enjoy the festival!”

Authorities continue to advise using public transport, parking away from festival zones, and allowing extra travel time. Visitors can also check live traffic conditions and adjust their routes via Pattaya’s official CCTV feed: https://ioc.pattaya.go.th/live-cctv. While the streets may be clogged, the promise of dazzling pyrotechnics and cultural performances ensures that visitors will still find moments of joy amid the urban chaos.







































