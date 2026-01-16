Pattaya stages large-scale fire emergency drill on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City on Jan 16 carried out a major emergency preparedness drill simulating a fire incident on Walking Street, reinforcing safety measures and building confidence among residents, business operators, and tourists.

The exercise was led by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat, along with city councillors, provincial representatives, and officials from multiple agencies, including Pattaya Police, Tourist Police, Sawang Boriboon Rescue, Pattaya City Hospital medical teams, civil defense volunteers, community leaders, and Walking Street business operators.







The drill simulated a fire breaking out at a venue on Walking Street, with six people trapped inside and unable to escape through the front entrance. Emergency teams were required to adapt quickly, launching a coordinated rescue from the seaside while fire engines were deployed on land to contain the blaze. The operation followed real emergency protocols, covering alert notification, evacuation of tourists and residents, establishment of a joint command center, area control, firefighting, and medical response.

Authorities said the exercise was conducted as realistically as possible, concluding with a full debrief to identify gaps and improve future disaster prevention and response plans in Pattaya.



Deputy Mayor Krisana said the city places strong emphasis on safety in major tourist areas, particularly high-traffic zones like Walking Street. He noted that regular fire and evacuation drills help ensure that businesses and staff can respond effectively during real emergencies and reduce potential losses.

Pattaya City plans to expand similar emergency drills to other key tourist areas in the future as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and maintain confidence in Pattaya as a safe international destination.



































