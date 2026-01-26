Pattaya CC claim their first victory in the BCL Premiership Division

PATTAYA, Thailand – PCC travelled to the Terdthai Ground for an 0830 start on Sunday 25 Jan 2026 against Bangkok CC, confident that their narrow defeat last week was just an abhorration and that a win was on the cards. Sree and Aditya were unavailable, so Terry Paiva and Divjay Sharma were playing.

The wicket was playing a little different to last week’s afternoon match, with a little more turn and a helpful amount of swing for some. The match started well for PCC with early, regular wickets and the bowlers being exceptionally economical at 5 per over. After drinks the BCC batsmen went on the attack and although they increased the run rate considerably, they lost wickets at a prodigious rate and despite Hardik Rathod’s excellent 55, they were bowled out for 158 in the 23rd over.







Andy Emery lost the toss and was asked to bowl. Andre Human opened against Anowarul Islam and Tamim Chowdhary. Andre struck in the first over with Anowarul being caught in the slips by Glenn Roberts for 2. Andy was bowling well and had Tamim chip an easy catch to Luke Stokes at mid-off for 15. BCC were 26 for 2 after 5 overs. Glenn took over from Andre and made an immediate impact when his spin induced Siddarth (5) to pull a shot to deep mid-wicket where Karan took a safe catch. Andy, bowling his 5 overs straight through, struck in the next over with Darmesh Mer, a superlative hitter of the ball, being LBW to an inswinger for 6.

Andy got very animated and said a rude word. PCC had made a commanding start with BCC being 29 for 4 off 8 overs. Marcus Chalkey and Harry Archer took over the bowling and the run rate increased a little with big hits from Hardik, but BCC were well under par at 75 for 4 at drinks. Divjay entered the bowling attack and almost had Hardik caught by Luke on the long off boundary with a monumental one-handed catch as he stumbled. Unfortunately, his leg slid over the rope. Terry joined the attack but took a battering but he caught and bowled Ziaul Hoque for 28 and 3 balls later had Ali Raza caught by a superb catch by Harry on the boundary for 7. 107 for 6 off 17 overs.

Hardik continued to blaze away but Glenn’s return removed Mohammed Hanif, LBW for 6 and BCC reached the 20 over mark at 147 for 7, having scored 72 in 5 overs but lost 3 wickets. The final 3 wickets did not take long to fall once Hardik went after being dropped by Glenn. Hardik got a top edge to Harry and it was caught by the keeper, Ali Garnsworth for 55. Divjay bowled Morshed Roney and Harry had Mohammed Rubel caught by Ali. The best of PCC’s bowlers was Andy with 2 for 20 from 5 overs. This was a better, more rounded performance from PCC but there is still some work to do.





BCC would have to defend well to protect a score of 158. PCC’s chase was very measured and methodical, largely held together by Luke and a superb 77 and finished off with 10 balls to spare by sensible batting from Andre and Ali.

Luke and Harry opened against Siddarth Patil. The runs came steadily as BCC rang the bowling changes. PCC passed the 5th over at 34 for 0 with no issues. Harry was very unlucky in the 8th over when the umpires inexplicably allowed Mohammed H to bowl a 7th ball which clipped the bail and Harry went for 20. Mike Gerits went in and the run rate resumed at a steady 7.5 per over. 77 for 1 after 10 overs and PCC were comfortably ahead. Hardik was brought into the attack in the 11th over and Mike misjudged the pace and length as he lofted a ball to Siddarth at long on for 16, 78 for 2.



Luke continued to bash all-comers and passed 50 in the 15th over with more boundaries, whilst Mohammed R provided some curtailment in the run rate which remained at 7.5. 115 for 2 at drinks. Glen continued to assist Luke until the 19th over when he was LBW to Morshed for 6. Karan Mehta went out but only for a brief period as there was another needless runout as he ran for single that wasn’t there. 136 for 4. Hardik took Luke’s scalp in the next over as he was caught by Ziaul for 77 (7 fours and 5 sixes).

Ali went out to join Andre. They didn’t need the remaining 5 overs as they hit the loose balls and defended the good ones for 25 runs to finish on 161 for 5 with Andre 9 not out and Ali 12 not out as PCC won by 5 wickets. The MotM was awarded to Luke for his 77.

PCC would like to thanks their sponsors, Outback Bar, Magic Bar and the PSG for their support and assistance.





















































