Leader of brutal Chinese gang surrenders with his associates after intense pressure from Pattaya Immigration Police

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant development, Mr. Li Jiarui, also known as Bobby, the leader of a violent Chinese gang, along with his close associates, has surrendered to authorities following intense pressure from law enforcement. This comes after an incident on September 13 last year when Bobby and his gang brutally attacked Mr. Chen Jing, a Chinese businessman and nightclub partner in Pattaya, leaving him severely injured.

Police from various units collaborated to apply mounting pressure on the suspects, leading to the surrender of five Thai associates on January 29. Subsequently, on January 30, Bobby, accompanied by his lawyer, turned himself in to the Immigration Police at the Pattaya Immigration checkpoint. Following the arrest, Bobby was questioned and handed over to the Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings.







In addition, three other suspects—Ms. Zhang, Mr. Feng, and Mr. Wang—who had fled to Cambodia after the incident, returned and surrendered to the Immigration Police in Sa Kaeo province on January 31. They were subsequently handed over to the authorities in Pattaya.

Despite being arrested, all suspects, including Bobby, have denied all allegations, and investigations continue. The case has drawn considerable attention due to the gang’s violent actions and the collaboration of various law enforcement agencies in bringing the suspects to justice.











































