Pattaya Sisters Foundation works to exempt transgender recruits on draft day

The Sisters transgender-rights foundation is keeping a close eye on this year's annual military draft in Pattaya.







Director Thitiyanan Nukpor, the Director of the Sisters Foundation said Sisters Foundation was designated as the transgender-liaison agency for the entire eastern region and is sending personnel to each conscription lottery, including the July 29- Aug 1 draft at the Wisuttajan Dome at Prachumkongka Temple.

She said there are few issues with the government dealing with transgender women. With proper documentation, they are excused from military service without fuss. Most of the problems, Thitiyanan said, come from disorganized ladyboys.

She said Sisters Foundation has to ensure that they dress conservatively, have their gender certification and other paperwork, and show up on the correct day on time.

Sisters Foundation also works to keep shutterbugs at bay. She said there are no problems with professional press, as the group has been dealing with them for years. But amateurs with Facebook pages often try to snap photos of transgender women and then post disrespectful captions online.

