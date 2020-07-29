Pattaya seafood dealers happy as clam after holiday

Pattaya seafood vendors were happy as a clam after the four-day weekend.

Lan Po Market, the largest seafood bazaar in the area, buzzed with activity over the holiday with Thais from Bangkok and other provinces shopping for lunch on the beach.







Squid dealer Radchanee Jantakien said the market was lively because the government is actively promoting domestic tourism with subsidized discounts.

Thankful for customers, she and other vendors didn’t raise prices to exploit the holiday crowds, she said.

Tourist Rattana Sriphothong said July 28 was her first-ever visit to Lan Po Market. She bought prepared seafood and took it to the nearby park to eat. Lan Po, she said, was cheaper than restaurants and actually has a seaside atmosphere.

Rattana also liked that she could rent a picnic mat at the food market. She said she’ll definitely come back the next time she’s in Pattaya.

She said 10 people traveled by car together for the holiday. They chose Pattaya because it's close to their home, has many interesting restaurants and sellers don't take advantage of Thai tourists.







