Pattaya shines with ‘Eternal Loyalty’ Fireworks Festival as guests adorn traditional Thai attire

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025, themed “The Light of Eternal Loyalty,” returns this year to celebrate the enduring legacy and royal benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. The two-day spectacular takes place on Pattaya Beach, Chonburi, on November 28–29, offering a combination of pyrotechnic displays, cultural performances, and a unique fashion showcase.

The highlight of this year’s festival is a special children’s fashion show, titled “Khon x Thai Royal-Inspired Costumes”, featuring young actors, performers, and models from across Thailand. The performance, named “Celebrating the Chakri Dynasty’s Majesty”, combines elements of traditional Thai textile craftsmanship with the classical Khon dance, and is copyrighted by EmBaby Model and Ban Ram Panjana Conservation Arts.







Festival organizers encourage attendees to wear Thai royal-inspired attire in one of the eight approved styles, complemented by black ribbons as a mark of respect, while maintaining subtle and appropriate color tones to preserve the dignified atmosphere of the celebration.

The event opens each evening with a breathtaking pyrotechnics display titled “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, followed by international fireworks performances from five participating countries: the Philippines, Malaysia, Germany, Finland, and the United Kingdom.

The festival blends cultural reverence with global entertainment, offering visitors the chance to celebrate Thai heritage while enjoying dazzling fireworks lighting up Pattaya’s night sky. Families, tourists, and locals alike are invited to witness the stunning visuals over the sea, all while honoring the Queen Mother’s contributions to Thailand.



Event Details:

Dates: November 28–29

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Location: Central Stage, Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Dress Code: Thai royal-inspired attire (8 styles) with black ribbon, modest color tones

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Thai culture, witness international fireworks, and celebrate a symbol of loyalty and heritage along Pattaya Beach.



































