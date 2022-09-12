Pattaya sets up mobile health units for humans and animals

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet together with his team of city officials paid a visit to the city’s mobile health unit set up at Wat Nong Or Temple in central Pattaya on Sept. 6.

Medical units were busy administering flu immunization vaccinations to the public and giving medical checkups to citizens of all ages. Optometrists were on hand to give eye tests and prescribe eyeglasses to those who needed them.







Beside caring for the health and wellbeing of humans, a veterinary unit was also set up to give to administer anti rabies shots to pets and strays and also to spay them if needed.

Mayor Poramet said that he cared for the health and well being of all the citizens and promised to organize regular health care activities for the benefit of all Pattaya residents.









































