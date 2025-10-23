Pattaya set to unleash its biggest Halloween Festival yet on October 31

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to host the spectacular “Pattaya Halloween Festival 2025” on October 31, featuring a full day of spooky celebrations at Walking Street and Cape Dara Resort Pattaya. The event aims to boost local tourism, attract young travelers, and reinforce Pattaya’s image as a creative city.







The festival will be divided into two main parts:

Part 1: A seminar on “Thai Ghosts as Soft Power & Promoting Pattaya as a Creative Film City” will take place at Cape Dara Resort from 1:00–3:00 PM, featuring eight renowned Thai film directors.

Part 2: The Pattaya Halloween Festival at Walking Street begins at 5:00 PM with a lineup of exciting activities, including:

-The Horror Parade,

-Death Dancing and Drag Show performances,

-A Horror House at FOLK Café,

-Free Halloween makeup stations, and

-A costume contest offering special prizes.



Ms. Wipawadee Wongsborisut, Acting Director of the Tourism and Sports Office, emphasized safety as a top priority. Fire trucks and safety officers will be stationed along the route, with clear traffic control and early notifications to nearby businesses.

The event, organized by Pattaya City in collaboration with the Walking Street Business Association, promises to be one of the city’s most creative and colorful celebrations of the year — blending art, entertainment, and Thai-style Halloween fun.



































