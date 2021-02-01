Pattaya sees more tourists at beaches after easing of restrictions

Pattaya – Authorities have eased COVID-19 restrictions in Chonburi province and Pattaya City, with more businesses allowed to reopen on Monday, including restaurants, pubs and bars. More tourists were seen visiting Pattaya and Jomtien beaches during the last weekend while hotels expect to receive more bookings in February towards the summer months.





The change was made after the area’s status was changed from red to orange, where fewer restrictions apply.

However, hotels in the province have been ordered closed at the request of the hard-hit industry so that they and their workers can officially qualify for state financial assistance. Hotels that remain open have planned to offer variety of promotional discounts to attract tourists to the city that for the time being are mainly Thais. (NNT)













