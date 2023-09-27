Pattaya Second Road reverts to sidewalk parallel parking

Pattaya, Thailand – With the successful completion of the drainage system construction project in Soi Kaset Suwan 15, also known as Pattaya Second Road Soi 15, residents and businesses along Pattaya Second Road are notified to park their vehicles parallel to the sidewalk and follow traffic regulations as usual.







The newly completed drainage system is expected to substantially enhance water drainage in the Bua Khao area, mitigating the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of water. This accomplishment represents a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to address drainage concerns and improve its overall infrastructure.















Loading…