Pattaya schoolgirls offered free HPV vaccinations

Pattaya is offering free vaccinations against the main cause of cervical cancer to schoolgirls.

Girls as young as fifth grade can get the series of shots needed over six months to prevent human papillomavirus infections.

Inoculations are available at the Disease Prevention and Control Office on Soi 6 from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.







Nearly all cervical cancer is due to HPV with two types, HPV16 and HPV18, accounting for 70 percent of cases. Between 60-90 percent of other cancers also are linked to HPV.

Cervical cancer kills 5,000 Thai women a year and 10,000 new cases are reported.

































