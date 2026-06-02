Pattaya saleswoman terrified after CCTV captures intruder climbing fire escape into her room

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old saleswoman has filed a police complaint after reviewing CCTV footage that allegedly showed an unknown man climbing a fire escape ladder and entering her fourth-floor apartment while she was away, leaving her fearing she may have been the target of a more sinister crime. On June 1, Ms. Pratthana, from Songkhla province and employed as a property sales representative for a housing development in Pattaya, reported the incident to investigators at Nongprue Police Station.







The incident occurred at a dormitory on Soi Mabyailea 18/2 in Nongprue (Soi Nern Plub Wan), East Pattaya. According to the victim, she lives in Room 46 on the fourth floor with her two pet cats. After briefly leaving to buy food, she returned to find one of the cats unusually distressed, hiding beside the bed and trembling — behavior she said had never occurred before. She also discovered that an indoor security camera had been unplugged and knocked onto the floor. Concerned, she immediately reviewed the recorded footage.

The video reportedly showed a Thai man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a dark T-shirt and long black trousers, climbing the building’s rear fire escape ladder before entering the apartment through a rear window. As the intruder entered, both cats were seen fleeing in panic. The man then switched on the room lights before the camera feed was abruptly cut off. Despite the apparent break-in, the woman said no valuables appeared to be missing. However, she stressed that she had never met the man seen in the footage and had no known disputes with anyone.



The victim said she fears the intruder may not have entered with the intention of stealing property, but may instead have intended to harm her. She believes she was fortunate not to have been inside the apartment at the time. Following the incident, she contacted her boyfriend’s family for advice and is now preparing to move out of the residence due to concerns for her personal safety. She has urged police to identify and apprehend the suspect as quickly as possible and bring him to justice.

















































