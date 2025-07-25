Pattaya rolls out flashing crosswalk lights in push for world-class safety, plans citywide expansion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Both Thai and international tourists expressed surprise and delight after Pattaya City began installing pedestrian crosswalk traffic lights along major roads in central Pattaya. The new system allows pedestrians to press a button to activate flashing warning lights, signaling approaching drivers to stop and allow people to cross safely. The lights are designed to be visible from a distance, giving motorists ample time to slow down.

The atmosphere around the installation sites was lively, with many tourists stopping to test out the new system. Most praised the innovation, saying it enhances both safety and the image of Pattaya as a world-class tourist destination.







Somphong Phurimnak, a local vendor, shared his experience:

“It used to be really hard to cross the road — so many cars and no one would stop. But now, when the lights flash, drivers actually stop to let tourists pass. It’s much safer and better for everyone, locals and visitors alike.”

Pattaya City also plans to expand the installation of crosswalk lights in other key tourist areas as part of an ongoing effort to improve safety standards and convenience for visitors.



































