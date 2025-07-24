Maybe bridge will follow poker into the Thai legal sunshine

In a surprise move, the Thai government has formally adopted poker officially as a sport. It’s just in time for the World Poker Tour Thailand championships, July 30-August 5, which will attract hundreds of international players (mostly not on fixed incomes) competing for hefty prizes. As first-class poker is also a spectator sport, several thousand keen watchers are also expected.

Last May, the Thai tourist ministry held a week-long course to train professionally poker dealers, a sign that the game was scheduled for a bright future. Although the attempts to introduce poker in the Olympics have so far failed, representatives have observer status with the Global Association of International Sports Federations, a positive sign.







Commonly seen as a gambling game, devotees stress that poker requires mental energy and physical stamina. It is skill-driven and requires psychological insights, particularly when weighing up competing players at the same table. Thai authorities stress that gambling in poker games, wherever located in Thailand, remains strictly illegal.

Bridge is another card game which has sought Olympic status and failed. However, the International Olympic Committee does recognize the World Bridge Federation as a mind sport which is played competitively at the Asian Games. Like poker, bridge is highly competitive and requires both high energy and ongoing stamina to play successfully.

In 2016, Pattaya Bridge Club was raided by the Department of Provincial Administration, backed by armed soldiers, without the police being present. 32 elderly members were arrested on suspicion of gambling (two remained in the toilet and escaped detection) and spent 10 hours at the police station. However, they were all then released and never charged with any offence. Their bail was returned.

Club chairman Jeremy Watson said, “The club is affiliated to the Chonburi Sports Association and is a member of the international bridge league. Many competitions are held in Bangkok and other cities for foreign players as well as Thais. Bridge is a legal card game in Thailand as long as there’s no gambling, but it would be a great gesture if it was also recognized here as an official sport.”





However, the Thai Playing Cards Act of 1943 prohibits individuals from owning more than 120 playing cards that have not been registered by the Excise Department. The act was originally introduced during the second world war to discourage wasting time during work time. So it is illegal to import more than two foreign-made packs of cards into the kingdom. When playing, you need to deal only Thai-produced cards with the packs duly sealed. Otherwise it’s a bridge too far.



































