Pattaya roadwork scaring off tourists, businesses claim

Jomtien Beach business owners are pleading with Pattaya City Hall to complete roadwork between the Machanu (Hanuman statue) intersection and Soi 7, which has scared off customers and tourists.







Beach chair vendor Won Sittithum said Feb. 15 the project to lay new drainage pipes has impeded travel to the beachfront. Traffic has been made one-way, forcing detours on Soi 5 and Soi 7, creating traffic jams.

She believes many tourists are skipping Jomtien and going elsewhere because of it.







Wandee Sangngam, an employee at a bar along the affected route, said the dust, traffic and lack of parking have cut already slow business another 30 percent. The noise and pollution don’t make for an enjoyable environment, she said.

The project began Nov. 16 and is scheduled for completion by April 4.



























