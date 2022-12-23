Pattaya reviews 2023 disabled programs

Pattaya reviewed options for improving the quality of life for disabled residents in the coming year, including improving accessibility in restrooms and parking lots.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn chaired the Dec. 21 meeting with city department heads and Chid Suknu, director of the Redemptorist School for the Blind.







A list of various programs was reviewed. It included:

Recruiting disabled people to promote and develop the quality of life of those with disabilities.

A “universal design” project for parking lots and restrooms, elevators and walkways in Naklua.

Rehabilitation programs and visits by city workers to physical assessment, schooling and care-giving training for parents and guardians.

Education promotion for children with special needs.

Strategic planning relating to quality of life of the disabled.

Vocational training for those with cerebral palsy.

Monetary and mobility aids.

All the suggested projects will be reviewed for budgetary allocations before the decision in made which to implement.

























