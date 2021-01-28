Pattaya restaurant turns secondhand shop amid recession

A Pattaya restaurant has replaced cook-to-order meals on its menu with secondhand clothing and home products in order to survive the latest coronavirus shutdown.







Jenpana Thongpoon, owner of 20 Baht Jenpana on Soi Sophon Cable, has seen revenue fall 80 percent over the past year as Pattaya’s economy collapsed amid the disappearance of foreign tourists, months of bar closures and the exodus of workers from the city.

Before the pandemic, Jenpana’s operation spread over two shophouses, one selling rice and the other cook-to-order meals. With far fewer customers in the city – and those who remain here eating at home more – he stopped the cook-to-order business and filled the shop with secondhand items he can sell cheap to Pattaya’s struggling population.





Jenpana’s food has never been expensive, with most meal boxes selling at 25 baht. He’s now cut that price to 20 baht to help the unemployed.

He admitted he’s not making much money, but at least the business remains open.



















