Korean tourists erupt in wild brawl at Pattaya BBQ spot — glasses fly, fists thrown, chaos turns to dance party

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night Korean BBQ feast turned into an all-out brawl when a group of South Korean tourists began fighting violently among themselves at a popular hotpot and grill restaurant in North Pattaya. The incident, which took place around 3:30 AM on July 11 on Phettrakul Road in Naklua, saw glassware hurled, punches thrown, and chaos erupt across the restaurant, according to a widely shared video on social media.

Police officers led by Pol. Capt. Pansarn Khlongsit from Pattaya City Police Station quickly arrived on scene and detained four Korean nationals involved in the scuffle. Despite being friends seated at the same table, the group fell into a heated dispute during the meal that spiraled into violence. Police took them into custody for questioning, along with the restaurant owner who came forward to report damages.







Initial investigations revealed that the restaurant sustained property damage, including broken plates, glasses, and furniture. The owner claimed compensation from both parties, totaling 100,000 baht — 50,000 from each side. All involved agreed to settle the damages and paid the requested amount. Police charged them with public fighting and issued administrative fines before releasing them.

As tempers cooled and the adrenaline wore off, the atmosphere inside the venue made an unexpected turn. Witnesses say that shortly after the scuffle was over and the fighters were escorted out, a few Thai girls jumped up onto the empty benches and started dancing to lighten the mood. Laughter and music soon replaced the tension, turning the messy aftermath into a scene of bizarre relief, a Pattaya moment few will forget.



When reporters visited the scene later in the morning, staff refused to discuss the incident. Employees only confirmed that the group was seated together, but no one knew what sparked the sudden violence — only that the fight escalated out of nowhere, with dishes and glasses flying across the room.

Online reactions were swift and unforgiving. Many Thai netizens expressed disappointment, criticizing how lenient Thai law seemed when compared to what would happen if such an event occurred abroad. Comments ranged from sarcastic praise for the restaurant’s unexpected windfall — “Someone just booked a 100K dinner table!” — to frustration over what they see as a pattern of foreigners behaving badly with few real consequences.



Others pointed out the contrast between how Thai and foreign tourists are treated, with one commenter saying, “If they were Thai, they’d be in the hospital, or jail.” Another wrote, “Only in Thailand can you smash a restaurant and leave with just a fine if you have money.”

Despite the unruly spectacle, the incident ended without serious injuries — and as is often the case in Pattaya, even the chaos somehow gave way to a party.



































