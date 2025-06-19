Pattaya residents slam officials for letting businesses encroach on public spaces and walk free without fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers have issued a public announcement urging local businesses and residents to remove items unlawfully placed on public spaces to help maintain cleanliness and orderliness in Pattaya.

The announcement sparked a range of public responses, including gratitude toward the officers for helping keep the city clean. However, many residents called for stricter law enforcement, suggesting a clear two-step approach: first a warning, then fines. Some proposed penalties of 5,000 baht per violation to deter repeat offenders.







There were also calls for larger, more visible signage to clearly communicate the laws and penalties regarding public space encroachment.

Concerns were raised about traffic congestion in certain alleys where encroachment obstructs the flow of vehicles. Some residents noted confusion over traffic directions, saying that one-way signs are often ignored, leading to traffic jams during peak hours. Others requested inspections of storefront staircases that may block utility poles or spill onto sidewalks.

Residents are growing increasingly frustrated by what they see as lax enforcement by city officials. Despite repeated warnings, many vendors continue to place tables, signage, and structures on sidewalks and roadsides, obstructing pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Locals argue that simply asking violators to remove items is ineffective and temporary. “If there’s no penalty, they’ll just put everything back the next day,” one resident commented online. Many are urging authorities to stop wasting time and take firm, consistent action to keep public areas clean, safe, and accessible for all.

Overall, the public has expressed strong support for tougher and more consistent enforcement. Many agree that temporary removals are not enough—especially when encroaching items reappear the next day. Residents want a cleaner, safer Pattaya that is welcoming for both locals and visitors.

































