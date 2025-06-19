Pattaya Mayor and Danish Ambassador deepen friendship through safe tourism and global networking

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with Secretary to the Mayor, Phumipipat Kamonat and Assistant Secretary, Pithaya Piromyon, warmly welcomed H.E. Mr. Danny Annan, Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, and his delegation at Pattaya City Hall, Meeting Room 132.

The visit marks a significant step in strengthening international relations and exploring future collaborations between Pattaya City and the Kingdom of Denmark. Mayor Poramet expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to receive the Ambassador and engage in discussions focused on mutual interests such as tourism development, technology exchange, and urban safety.







During the meeting, Mayor Poramet emphasized Pattaya’s position as a leading international tourism destination, highlighting the city’s continuous efforts to attract visitors year-round through a wide range of events and festivals. He also outlined Pattaya’s vision for becoming a modern and secure smart city, referencing the integration of advanced technologies such as real-time AI surveillance systems and high-tech CCTV networks to enhance public safety and tourist confidence.

Ambassador Annan’s visit was described as a meaningful diplomatic milestone, further reinforcing Pattaya’s role as a global tourism hub and an active participant in international cooperation efforts.







































