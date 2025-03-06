Pattaya Press Association hosts National Journalists’ Day event with annual meeting and networking gala

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Press Association marked National Journalists’ Day 2025 with its annual general meeting and a networking gala at the Rot Rang & Slow Bar restaurant. The event gathered association members and distinguished guests from various sectors to strengthen professional ties and discuss key initiatives.

The annual meeting, led by Pattaya Press Association President Amporn Saengkaew, saw full participation from members. Key topics included the recruitment of new members and the issuance of journalist ID cards for the 2025-2026 administrative year. Attendees voted on two proposed ID card formats: a standard hard card and a digital-enabled card with scannable contact details, such as phone number, Facebook, Instagram, and LINE. The majority opted for the digital-enabled version, with plans to distribute the new IDs by the end of March.







Later in the evening, notable figures, including Banglamung District Chief Pattharapat Sritanyanon, Pattaya Police Superintendent Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Tourism and Sports Ministry Advisor Rattakit Hengtrakul, and Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Member Woraphot Phongphalee, joined the networking event. Guests enjoyed a relaxed dinner before the official proceedings began.

In his speech, Amporn Saengkaew welcomed attendees and emphasized the significance of National Journalists’ Day, celebrated annually on March 5 in honor of the founding of the Thai Journalists Association. He urged local journalists to uphold ethical reporting and contribute positively to society.

The Banglamung District Chief formally inaugurated the event, highlighting the media’s role in truthfully and responsibly informing the public. He assured that government agencies are committed to addressing community concerns and expressed gratitude to the press for their ethical and constructive reporting.

A notable moment of the evening was the presentation of financial aid to journalist Nattaphat Boonchalee, who lost his eyesight in an accident while on duty. The association provided financial support to Nattaphat and his family, underscoring the solidarity within the media community.

The night concluded with a lucky draw, where government agencies and local businesses contributed prizes to celebrate the hardworking journalists of Pattaya. The event was filled with camaraderie and appreciation for the press professionals who diligently serve the community year-round.



































