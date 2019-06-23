Pattaya residents donate used items to poor

Pattaya gave second-hand items donated by Soi Khopai Community residents to a charity benefitting the poor.

City hall officials delivered the clothing, blankets, pillows, mosquito nets, books, bags, appliances, electronics and construction materials to Pattaya School No. 2 June 21 where they were received by volunteers from the Suankaew Foundation.

The items were donated in Soi Khopai the day before in an event organized both as a merit-making activity to benefit the poor and reinforce the idea of recycling unwanted items to conserve the environment.