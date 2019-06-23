Pattaya students show off academic achievements

Nearly 2,000 Pattaya youths competed in fine arts, sports and science as the city’s Education Department showcased the academic work of its students and teachers.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya opened the June 17-21 academic exhibition at Pattaya School No. 7 for 2,048 students and teachers from Pattaya City and Banglamung schools.

Students performed musical and dance performances, demonstrated sports prowess and showed up original inventions in the event aimed at bolstering the abilities of both students and teachers.

In addition to the 49 student competitions, teachers got an opportunity to network and learn from others. (PCPR)