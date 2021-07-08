Pattaya residents demand solid solution to sub-standard road works

Heavy rain has once again opened sinkholes on Chaiyapornwithi Road in front of the Nongprue municipal kindergarten.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak visited the site on July 7 with Thongchai Kamlangthai, director of the construction department, after getting complaints from residents about the substandard construction from laying new water pipes.







By the time they arrived, the contractor had made some repairs, but heavy rain the night before caused the ground to cave in, damaging the newly laid pipes and leaving deep holes that have become a danger zone for motorists and pedestrians.

Winai told the contractor to take responsibility and make urgent repairs as needed.



















