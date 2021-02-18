Pattaya reopens Dongtan-Yim Yom road to traffic

Pattaya has reopened a road linking Dongtan and Yim Yom beaches to traffic, dropping barriers that made it a pedestrian street during the day.

With more cars than pedestrians many days, Jomtien Beach becomes more accessible to both beachgoers and residents now that the gates are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







Previously, motorists had to park at the Dongtan police box and hoof it to Yim Yom on Pratamnak Hill.

The resumption of traffic mirrors the same move made on Pattaya’s Walking Street, as there are so few tourists, allowing cars to reach businesses more easily outweighed the benefits of making the street pedestrian-only.





















