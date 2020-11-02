Pattaya received heavy rain on Saturday before Bikini Run; sunny weather this week

Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers in Sa Kaeo, PrachinBuri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.
7 days Weather Forecast
During 1 – 2 Nov, isolated rain. Minimum temperature 23-24°C. Maximum temperature 29-32°C.
During 3 – 7 Nov, cool with strong wind and less rain; 1-2°C drop in temperature. Isolated rain. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 30-33°C. Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters off shore.
