Pattaya ready for massive 3-day Countdown 2026 celebration with free shows and big prizes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, in collaboration with Chonburi Provincial Administration and MONOMAX, has unveiled the star-studded lineup for Pattaya Countdown 2026, promising three days and nights of free entertainment, dazzling light and sound shows, and prizes worth over 2 million baht.

The official press conference took place at MONO Next Office Stage 1 in Nonthaburi, attended by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Chonburi Deputy Governor Phanthakorn Khaikruan, MONO Next CEO Prasopnet Prasopnet, and other executives. Special performances by F.HERO, THX, and VIIS highlighted the announcement.







The countdown festival will be held along Pattaya Beach from December 29–31, 2025, starting at 4:00 PM each day. Attendees can enjoy nonstop performances from top Thai artists, including PiXXiE, PERSES, 4EVE, Bowkylion, Bodyslam, URBOYTJ, Ally, Lek Rachmes, and more. Drone shows and elaborate stage productions will add to the spectacle.

Prizes include an Isuzu X-Series pickup, Ducati Scrambler Icon Bigbike, luxury gift vouchers, and other giveaways valued at over 2 million baht. Attendees can participate by downloading the PEEP SHARE application, registering, and entering the prize draws.







The celebration extends to Koh Lan on December 31, featuring artists Ying Lee Srichumpol, Lazyloxy, Samblack, OG-ANIC, and Toey Apiwat.

Pattaya Countdown 2026 promises to be a landmark event for tourism and entertainment, offering free access to three full days of music, culture, and holiday festivities.



































